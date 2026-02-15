Benjamin Galdames News: Assists as substitute in win

Galdames assisted once to go with four crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Queretaro. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 51st minute.

Galdames came off the bench early in Saturday's game, playing as a sort of wing-back in place of the ill Lucas Esteves. The attacker put in a solid display, the highlight of which was a cross that led to the opening goal in the 39th minute. Additionally, he won half of his duels and two of his three tackles throughout the match. He has now assisted twice over six Clausura appearances, though he has been used as a substitute in four of those outings.