Benjamin Henrichs Injury: Trains with ball

Henrichs is making good progress in his recovery from the Achilles tendon rupture he suffered in Dec. 2024. After recently spending time at Red Bull's Athlete Performance Center in Los Angeles, he is now continuing his rehabilitation program in Leipzig and was spotted training with the ball last week. The defender has completed an individual training session under new coach Ole Werner and will increase his load in the coming weeks with the aim of making a comeback the earlier possible for the 2025/26 season. Henrichs had been a regular starter prior to his injury and will likely look to reclaim that spot once fully fit.