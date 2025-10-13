Henrichs suffered a setback from his Achilles rupture back in April that required a second surgery to address the issue. Since then, the defender has been progressing cautiously in his rehabilitation, but his expected return in October is now canceled as it appears unlikely he will play again before late December and most likely not before 2026. Henrichs was an undisputed starter in the backline prior to his injury last year, and his absence forces a change in the lineup with Ridle Baku taking his place.