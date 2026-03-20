Benjamin Henrichs News: Strikes for first goal of season
Henrichs scored a goal with his lone shot during Friday's 5-0 win over Hoffenheim.
Henrichs entered the match in the 76th minute and scored Leipzig's final goal just two minutes into his appearance. The goal was the first goal involvement this season for Henrichs as he's made just two league starts since returning from an Achilles injury that kept him out the bulk of the campaign.
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