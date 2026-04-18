Benjamin Kuscevic Injury: Out against Austin

Kuscevic (groin) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Austin.

Kuscevic has been unable to overcome the injury that had put his status in doubt, bringing an end to his run of five consecutive MLS starts at an inopportune moment for the side. The Chilean had been in decent form despite his team s defensive struggles, tallying at least three clearances in each of his appearances this season, making his absence a notable loss for the back line. Kobe Franklin steps into the starting lineup in his place, with Kuscevic's return timeline to be monitored in the coming days.