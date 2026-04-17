Benjamin Kuscevic Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Kuscevic's status is unclear while he recovers from a groin injury, according to the league.

Kuscevic has made five MLS starts in a row and was expected to start again, but his injury has put his status in doubt. Lazar Stefanovic could move into the starting lineup if Kuscevic can't play. The Chilean was in decent form despite his team's defensive struggles, tallying at least three clearances in each of his five matches played this season.