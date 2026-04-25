Benjamin Kuscevic Injury: Subbed off injured
Kuscevic was forced off in the first half of Saturday's clash against Atlanta United due to an apparent injury.
Kuscevic was forced off in the 20th minute of Saturday's clash against Atlanta United due to an apparent injury and will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue, though his potential absence should not be too damaging with Walker Zimmerman expected to return for the next match.
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