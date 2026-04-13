Benjamin Kuscevic News: Box-to-box performance

Kuscevic recorded three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against FC Cincinnati. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 38th minute.

Kuscevic led the Toronto attack Saturday with three shot attempts (one on goal) from his position in central defense as they played to a 1-1 stalemate versus Cincinnati. In addition to his forays into the attacking third, the former Fortaleza player contributed two tackles (one won), one interception and three clearances to the defensive effort. Since completing his move to Toronto, Kuscevic has played the full 90 minutes across five consecutive fixtures.