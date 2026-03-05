Benjamin Kuscevic headshot

Benjamin Kuscevic News: Completes Toronto FC move

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Kuscevic has joined Toronto FC on loan for the entire 2026 MLS season from Brazilian club Fortaleza, his new club announced Thursday.

Kuscevic was keen to leave Fortaleza after they were relegated to Brazilian Serie B for the 2026 campaign, and he got his wish. The Chile international, who has played for Palmeiras, Coritiba and Real Madrid Castilla in the past, should eventually secure a steady, permanent role in the Reds' defensive line.

Benjamin Kuscevic
Toronto FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now