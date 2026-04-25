Benjamin Kuscevic headshot

Benjamin Kuscevic News: Starting during return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Kuscevic (groin) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Atlanta.

Kuscevic overcame the injury that had brought an end to his run of five consecutive MLS starts, with the coaching staff clearing the Chilean to retake his place in the backline after his return timeline had been left uncertain in the days prior. The defender had been in decent form despite his side's defensive struggles, tallying at least three clearances in each of his appearances this season. His ability to recover in time is a welcome development for a side that had been managing without one of their key defensive starters.

Benjamin Kuscevic
Toronto FC
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