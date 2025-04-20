Fantasy Soccer
Benjamin Lecomte headshot

Benjamin Lecomte News: Concedes five in heavy defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Lecomte had three saves and allowed five goals in Saturday's 5-1 defeat against Marseille.

Lecomte conceded five goals in Saturday's defeat against Marseille. Despite making three saves, he was unable to prevent the offensives from the home side. He has now conceded nine goals in the last three games and will aim to bounce back and secure a clean sheet against Reims on Sunday.​

Benjamin Lecomte
Montpellier
