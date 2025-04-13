Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Benjamin Lecomte headshot

Benjamin Lecomte News: Concedes twice in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Lecomte made two saves while conceding two in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Angers.

Lecomte is still chasing that elusive first clean sheet of the season after Sunday's loss. The 33-year-old keeper conceded two more against Angers, bringing his season total to 58 goals in 26 appearances. He'll likely be in for another tough outing against one of the league's frontrunners, Marseille.

Benjamin Lecomte
Montpellier
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now