Benjamin Lecomte News: Concedes twice in loss

Lecomte made two saves while conceding two in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Angers.

Lecomte is still chasing that elusive first clean sheet of the season after Sunday's loss. The 33-year-old keeper conceded two more against Angers, bringing his season total to 58 goals in 26 appearances. He'll likely be in for another tough outing against one of the league's frontrunners, Marseille.