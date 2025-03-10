Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Benjamin Lecomte headshot

Benjamin Lecomte News: Six saves in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Lecomte made six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Lille.

Lecomte turned aside six of seven Lille shots on target Saturday as Montpellier fell in a 1-0 defeat. Over his last five Ligue 1 appearances (five starts), Montpellier's veteran keeper has made 19 saves (one penalty save) and two clearances while conceding 13 goals. Lecomte's next challenge is likely to come Sunday when Montpellier host St. Etienne who are in 17th place and fighting relegation.

Benjamin Lecomte
Montpellier
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now