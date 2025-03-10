Benjamin Lecomte News: Six saves in defeat

Lecomte made six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Lille.

Lecomte turned aside six of seven Lille shots on target Saturday as Montpellier fell in a 1-0 defeat. Over his last five Ligue 1 appearances (five starts), Montpellier's veteran keeper has made 19 saves (one penalty save) and two clearances while conceding 13 goals. Lecomte's next challenge is likely to come Sunday when Montpellier host St. Etienne who are in 17th place and fighting relegation.