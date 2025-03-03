Benjamin Lecomte News: Tough day in net

Lecomte registered four saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-0 loss versus Rennes.

Lecomte had a rough go about it Sunday, with the goalie allowing four goals while making four saves in the major loss. Even when he was thought to have found a spark of good in the loss, it would turn bad, as he would save a penalty just for it to roll right back to the taker for a tap-in goal. The goalie still has yet to see a clean sheet in 21 appearances this season.