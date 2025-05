Leroy has signed a two-seasons contract until 2026 with Lorient, the club announced.

Leroy has signed a two-year deal with Lorient after playing 36 matches in 2024 for Quevilly Rouen. The veteran goalkeeper brings extensive experience with 312 Ligue 2 appearances, 56 Ligue 1 matches, and a 2022 best goalkeeper award earned during his time with Ajaccio.