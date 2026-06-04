Benjamin Nygren Injury: Ankle knock forces early exit

Nygren (ankle) was substituted after 60 minutes of Thursday's 2-2 draw against Greece after being tackled and twisting his ankle, leaving the pitch limping and without his left shoe, though the Sweden forward expressed confidence that the issue is not serious, according to Aftonbladet. "On the moment, it hurt. We were going to make changes anyway, so we preferred safety over uncertainty. It's still fine. You've already sprained your foot, so you can feel the difference. I can walk, move, balance on one leg. It's fine."

Nygren acknowledged the natural concern that comes with any ankle injury during World Cup preparations but was quick to reassure that his assessment of the knock is positive given his ability to move freely and bear weight without difficulty. Sweden will monitor his condition over the coming days before providing any further update on his availability for their opening World Cup fixture against Tunisia on June 14.