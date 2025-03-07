Benjamin Old Injury: Aiming return for Montpellier
Old (knee) has been training all week with the team but is aiming a return for next Sunday's clash against Montpellier, coach Eirik Horneland said in the press conference.
Old will need to wait one more week before seeing the pitch again after his long term knee injury since the coach doesn't want to rush him back on Sunday. He started the season as a regular and could reclaim his spot once fully fit.
