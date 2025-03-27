Benjamin Old Injury: Available against PSG

Old (knee) is available for Saturday's clash against Paris after training normally with the team all week, coach Eirik Horneland said in the press conference, per En Vert Et Contre Tous.

Old should be available for Saturday's clash after being sidelined since early October with a knee injury. The midfielder has been training for an extended period as the team didn't want to rush him back and is now very close to returning to the match squad. He should build up his fitness in the coming games before competing again for the starting spot he held at the beginning of the season.