Benjamin Old Injury: Back in team training Wednesday
Old (knee) was spotted in team training Wednesday morning, the club announced.
Old has been progressing well in his recovery and took part in team training on Wednesday. He remains in contention for Sunday's match against Le Havre but was seen wearing a knee strap, indicating a gradual return. He started the season as a regular and could reclaim his spot once fully fit.
