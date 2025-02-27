Benjamin Old Injury: Could be back next month

Old has been progressing well in his recovery from his knee injury and trained partially with the ball on Thursday. Coach Eirik Horneland said in a press conference that he could be back in three to four weeks. "Ben is working hard to return quickly. He partially resumed training with the ball on Thursday. We hope to have him available within three to four weeks."

