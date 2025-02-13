Fantasy Soccer
Benjamin Old headshot

Benjamin Old Injury: Few weeks from return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Old (knee) is two to three weeks away from returning to team training, coach Eirik Horneland confirmed in the press conference.

Old started the season as a regular starter before suffering a serious knee injury that required meniscus surgery. He is now a few weeks away from returning to team training and should be ready for game action by the end of March. However, Saint-Etienne has changed their coach since his injury, and it is uncertain whether he will regain his starting role. His return to the lineup will depend on the new coach, Eirik Horneland.

Benjamin Old
St. Etienne
