Benjamin Old Injury: Joins New Zealand camp
Old (thigh) arrived at New Zealand's training camp in Florida late Saturday and is set to complete his first session with the group Monday, with his availability for Tuesday's warm-up match against Haiti remaining uncertain, according to Tribune Stephanoise.
Old's late arrival means he is unlikely to start against Haiti if he does feature, with a bench role the most probable scenario given the limited time he has had to integrate with the group. The left back had been dealing with a muscular thigh issue in the lead-up to the tournament, making his timely arrival at camp a positive development for the All Whites heading into the World Cup. Old is expected to start at left-back for New Zealand during the tournament itself, making the coming days of training crucial in assessing his readiness ahead of their opening fixture.