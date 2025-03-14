Benjamin Old Injury: Late call for Sunday

Old (knee) is nearing a return and could be a late decision for Sunday's clash with Montpellier, coach Eirik Horneland said in a press conference. "As I speak, everyone is available for this trip. Ben Old and Ibrahima Wadji may still need a week of work, but they have gained in volume and confidence. Taking them into the squad? We will think about it in consultation with the medical staff."

Old is very close to returning to the match squad and is considered week-to-week. A late decision with the medical staff will determine if he makes the squad for Sunday's clash. If deemed fit, he will likely focus on building his fitness before competing for the starting role he held at the start of the season.