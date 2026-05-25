Benjamin Old Injury: Uncertain for playoff first leg

Old (thigh) has been dealing with a muscular issue in his thigh since the match against Rodez and is uncertain for Tuesday's Ligue 2 playoff first leg against Nice, according to coach Philippe Montanier. "Ben Old is uncertain, he has been struggling since Rodez. We will have a final assessment tomorrow morning during the warm-up session."

Old's availability is a significant concern for Saint-Etienne heading into one of the most important fixtures of their season, with the midfielder's creative presence a key factor in the club's play. The timing of the injury is also worrying on an international level, as Old is set to represent New Zealand at the World Cup in June, making any aggravation of the thigh issue particularly unwelcome. A final call will be made ahead of Tuesday's first leg at Geoffroy-Guichard.