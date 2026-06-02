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Benjamin Old News: Returns in friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Old (thigh) came off the bench for 24 minutes in Tuesday's 4-0 defeat against Haiti, marking his return to competitive action after arriving late to New Zealand's training camp in Florida due to a muscular thigh issue.

Old's appearance confirms he is on track to be available for the All Whites' World Cup campaign, with his expected starting role at left-back now looking secure heading into the tournament. The coming days of training will be important in building his match sharpness and be set to start in New Zealand's opening fixture.

Benjamin Old
St. Etienne
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