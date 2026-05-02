Benjamin Pavard News: Back from suspension

Pavard is eligible for selection following the Ligue 1 ban he served Saturday against Nantes.

Pavard may bounce back to a center-back position now that he's available, and he could either join Leonardo Balerdi and Facundo Medina to form a three-man defense or replace one of them if a back four is preferred. Pavard will hope to improve on his current numbers of 2.8 clearances, 1.1 tackles and 1.0 interceptions per game.