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Benjamin Pavard News: Back from suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Pavard is eligible for selection following the Ligue 1 ban he served Saturday against Nantes.

Pavard may bounce back to a center-back position now that he's available, and he could either join Leonardo Balerdi and Facundo Medina to form a three-man defense or replace one of them if a back four is preferred. Pavard will hope to improve on his current numbers of 2.8 clearances, 1.1 tackles and 1.0 interceptions per game.

Benjamin Pavard
Marseille
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