Benjamin Pavard News: Back from suspension
Pavard is eligible for selection following the Ligue 1 ban he served Saturday against Nantes.
Pavard may bounce back to a center-back position now that he's available, and he could either join Leonardo Balerdi and Facundo Medina to form a three-man defense or replace one of them if a back four is preferred. Pavard will hope to improve on his current numbers of 2.8 clearances, 1.1 tackles and 1.0 interceptions per game.
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