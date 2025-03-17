Benjamin Pavard News: Fares well in Atalanta meeting
Pavard had two crosses (zero accurate), six clearances, one block and one tackle (one won) in Sunday's 2-0 win against Atalanta.
Pavard turned in a solid shift as the Inter defense held up against a tough opponent. He has registered three key passes, six tackles (four won), 18 clearances and three interceptions in the last five games, contributing to two clean sheets.
