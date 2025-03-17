Fantasy Soccer
Benjamin Pavard headshot

Benjamin Pavard News: Fares well in Atalanta meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Pavard had two crosses (zero accurate), six clearances, one block and one tackle (one won) in Sunday's 2-0 win against Atalanta.

Pavard turned in a solid shift as the Inter defense held up against a tough opponent. He has registered three key passes, six tackles (four won), 18 clearances and three interceptions in the last five games, contributing to two clean sheets.

Benjamin Pavard
Inter Milan
