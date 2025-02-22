Benjamin Pavard News: Posts four clearances against Genoa
Pavard had two shots (one on goal), one key pass, two interceptions and four clearances in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Genoa.
Pavard saw full minutes for the third straight match and was tidy in the back and also contributed a little on the other end. He has helped keep two clean sheets in his last five displays, recording eight tackles (seven won), three interceptions and 15 clearances.
