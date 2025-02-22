Fantasy Soccer
Benjamin Pavard headshot

Benjamin Pavard News: Posts four clearances against Genoa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Pavard had two shots (one on goal), one key pass, two interceptions and four clearances in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Genoa.

Pavard saw full minutes for the third straight match and was tidy in the back and also contributed a little on the other end. He has helped keep two clean sheets in his last five displays, recording eight tackles (seven won), three interceptions and 15 clearances.

Benjamin Pavard
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
