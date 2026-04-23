Benjamin Pavard News: Will miss Nantes Game
Pavard is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.
Pavard picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the clash against Nantes on May 2. The Frenchman has been a regular starter in the back line and his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Leonardo Balerdi and Facundo Medina likely to start at center-back until he returns.
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