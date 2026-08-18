Benjamin Sesko Injury: Back with group at Carrington

Sesko (lower leg) trained with Manchester United's squad Tuesday at Carrington, according to the club.

Sesko's return to the group marks progress after he was left out of the traveling squad for Saturday's preseason finale against AC Milan due to a lower leg issue. He made 30 Premier League appearances last season, including 17 starts, scoring 11 goals with an assist, and United will be hopeful of having him fully available as the new campaign gets underway. Sesko is expected to continue building up his sharpness now that he's back working with the full squad. His involvement in training this week should offer a clearer picture of his readiness for the season opener.