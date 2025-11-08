Sesko left his teammates to finish the last few minutes of the game with 10 men after he was forced off with an apparent injury against Spurs on Saturday. The striker will hope to recover during the international break to be available again against the Toffees on Nov. 24. Sesko has been a regular starter recently, so his potential absence would impact the starting XI if he were to miss time, with Amad Diallo likely playing upper on the field again and Matheus Cunha leading the line in Sesko's place.