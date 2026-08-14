Benjamin Sesko Injury: Left out of squad vs. Milan
Sesko (lower leg) is not part of Manchester United's squad for Saturday's final preseason match against AC Milan, the club announced.
Sesko had been working his way back on the training pitch with hopes of possibly featuring in this fixture as he continues his recovery from a lower leg injury, but his exclusion suggests he's not quite ready yet. Bryan Mbeumo is expected to start up top in his absence, with Joshua Zirkzee also an option, until Sesko is fully fit. He made 30 Premier League appearances last season, including 17 starts, scoring 11 goals with an assist, and United will hope to have him available heading into the start of the new season. Sesko is expected to continue building toward full training as the season opener approaches.
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