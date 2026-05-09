Benjamin Sesko Injury: Misses call Saturday

Sesko (shin) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Sunderland.

Sesko has been unable to recover from the shin injury that forced him off at halftime of Sunday's win over Liverpool, leaving Manchester United without one of their most important attacking contributors for the trip to Sunderland. The Slovenian striker had opened the scoring before the early exit and has netted 10 goals across all competitions since the new year, making his absence a significant concern for manager Carrick's side. Bryan Mbeumo is expected to slide into the striker role in his place, although it is Joshua Zirkzee getting the nod against the Black Cats Saturday. Sesko's availability for the remaining fixtures of the campaign will be monitored closely.