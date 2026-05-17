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Benjamin Sesko Injury: Not an option Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Sesko (lower leg) is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Nottingham Forest.

Sesko has been unable to recover from the lower leg issue that had left him doubtful, with manager Michael Carrick confirming he was still not 100 percent and that his situation was not as straightforward as some of his teammates heading into the weekend. The forward had shown no positive signs of being able to train fully in recent days, and Manchester United opted against risking him with their top-four spot largely secured. His availability for the final game of the season will be monitored closely, with the club unwilling to take any unnecessary risks with his fitness at this stage of the season.

Benjamin Sesko
Manchester United
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