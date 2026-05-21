Benjamin Sesko headshot

Benjamin Sesko Injury: Out vs. Brighton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Sesko (lower leg) won't be an option for Sunday's game against Brighton, according to manager Michael Carrick.

Sesko missed the 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest last week due to a shin injury, and he won't be an option for this game as well. The Slovenian forward was a bit inconsistent at times, but all things considered, he enjoyed a decent first year at Old Trafford. He bagged 11 goals across 30 appearances (17 starts) in the Premier League.

Benjamin Sesko
Manchester United
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