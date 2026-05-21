Benjamin Sesko Injury: Out vs. Brighton
Sesko (lower leg) won't be an option for Sunday's game against Brighton, according to manager Michael Carrick.
Sesko missed the 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest last week due to a shin injury, and he won't be an option for this game as well. The Slovenian forward was a bit inconsistent at times, but all things considered, he enjoyed a decent first year at Old Trafford. He bagged 11 goals across 30 appearances (17 starts) in the Premier League.
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