Benjamin Sesko Injury: Pushing to be involved

Sesko (lower leg) is in training and is "pushing to be involved" Saturday against Hull City, according to manager Michael Carrick. "Ben's back training, so that's, again, another positive. Looking forward to having him back around the group and getting him some minutes as well."

Sesko's presence in training is a step in the right direction, but based on Carrick's words, the Slovenian might not be ready to start in this season opener, with the best-case scenario being to come off the bench. That means Matheus Cunha could lead the line Saturday against the Tigers. Sesko made 30 Premier League appearances last season, including 17 starts, scoring 11 goals and adding an assist.