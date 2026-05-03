Benjamin Sesko Injury: Scores goal before shin issue

Sesko scored one goal to go with three shots (two on target) before being forced off at halftime of Sunday's 3-2 win over Liverpool after aggravating a shin issue he has been managing for some time, according to coach Michael Carrick. "He got a bang on his shin when he fell down the side of the pitch. It's something that he's been carrying for a little bit as well, so we've had to manage him a bit but he's certainly had a bang right on the same spot. It's as simple as that really. He's been carrying a bit of a shin problem for some time and it was when we got pushed into the hoarding and down the dip."

Sesko fired home the second goal in Sunday's win against Liverpool before a shin issue forced him off at halftime, and the club will evaluate the extent of the setback over the next few days before deciding on his availability moving forward. The knock to an already sore area raises concern for Manchester United given how crucial the Slovenian striker has been up top, especially after netting 10 goals across all competitions since the new year. If he's sidelined for any stretch, Bryan Mbeumo is a strong candidate to slide into the striker role until he's back.