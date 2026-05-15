Benjamin Sesko Injury: Unlikely for Sunday
Sesko (lower leg) remains doubtful for Sunday's match against Nottingham Forest, according to manager Michael Carrick. "Ben's not as straightforward as Case. He's still not 100 per cent. Apart from that, we're alright."
Sesko is looking to be unlikely to feature Sunday as the club faces Forest, as the forward is still yet to train and has not received a very positive update. This will leave his chances of returning slim, as the club will not want to risk him while already having third place pretty much secured. Even if he were to feature, it would likely be in a minor role from the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Benjamin Sesko See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings EPL DFS Picks: Cash and GPP Strategy for May 97 days ago
-
Game Previews
Manchester United vs Liverpool Prediction, Odds, Lineups & Best Bets (GW35)13 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3517 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3517 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3424 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Benjamin Sesko See More