Benjamin Sesko Injury: Unlikely for Sunday

Sesko (lower leg) remains doubtful for Sunday's match against Nottingham Forest, according to manager Michael Carrick. "Ben's not as straightforward as Case. He's still not 100 per cent. Apart from that, we're alright."

Sesko is looking to be unlikely to feature Sunday as the club faces Forest, as the forward is still yet to train and has not received a very positive update. This will leave his chances of returning slim, as the club will not want to risk him while already having third place pretty much secured. Even if he were to feature, it would likely be in a minor role from the bench.