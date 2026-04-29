Benjamin Sesko News: Back on scoresheet

Sesko scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 2-1 victory versus Brentford.

Sesko didn't see many opportunities Monday but did well with his one shot, scoring and eventually winning the match for his club. This brings the forward to double-digit goals this season, also adding an assist. However, with two straight games only earning one shot, he will need to find more opportunities to continue the second-half success he has found this campaign.