Benjamin Sesko News: Back on scoresheet
Sesko scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 2-1 victory versus Brentford.
Sesko didn't see many opportunities Monday but did well with his one shot, scoring and eventually winning the match for his club. This brings the forward to double-digit goals this season, also adding an assist. However, with two straight games only earning one shot, he will need to find more opportunities to continue the second-half success he has found this campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Benjamin Sesko See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35Yesterday
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35Yesterday
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 348 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 348 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3315 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Benjamin Sesko See More