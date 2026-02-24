Benjamin Sesko headshot

Benjamin Sesko News: Bags winner Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Sesko scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Monday's 1-0 victory against Everton.

Sesko's hot run of form continued Monday as he scored the lone goal of the match in the 71st minute off a Bryan Mbeumo assist. He has now scored three goals in his last four appearances, an especially impressive feat considering he's come off the bench in all of those matches. He now has seven goals and one assist across 22 appearances (11 starts) this season and appears to have finally found his form in the Premier League.

Benjamin Sesko
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Benjamin Sesko See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Benjamin Sesko See More
Arsenal vs Manchester United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW23
SOC
Arsenal vs Manchester United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW23
Author Image
Luke Atzert
32 days ago
Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW22
SOC
Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW22
Author Image
Luke Atzert
40 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
46 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
46 days ago
FPL Gameweek 21 Differentials: Low-Owned Players to Consider
SOC
FPL Gameweek 21 Differentials: Low-Owned Players to Consider
Author Image
Brad Mayor
50 days ago