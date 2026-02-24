Benjamin Sesko News: Bags winner Monday
Sesko scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Monday's 1-0 victory against Everton.
Sesko's hot run of form continued Monday as he scored the lone goal of the match in the 71st minute off a Bryan Mbeumo assist. He has now scored three goals in his last four appearances, an especially impressive feat considering he's come off the bench in all of those matches. He now has seven goals and one assist across 22 appearances (11 starts) this season and appears to have finally found his form in the Premier League.
