Benjamin Sesko News: Busy in draw

Sesko registered four shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against SC Freiburg.

Sesko wasn't able to find the back of the net despite producing plenty of volume during Saturday's draw. The forward was solid throughout the match and just couldn't get past the Freiburg defense. Sesko and Lois Openda were frustrated Saturday, but the amount of chances they have means they should be back to scoring sooner rather than later.