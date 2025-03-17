Benjamin Sesko News: Provides assist

Sesko assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Sesko got on the scoresheet alongside Lois Openda when he set up a goal and created a pair of chances. The pair have been one of the top attacking pairs in the Bundesliga and with Xavi Simons behind them they have troubled every defense in the division. Sesko will continue to improve as the team behind him and Openda returns to fitness.