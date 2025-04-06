Benjamin Sesko News: Scores in Saturday's win

Sesko scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Hoffenheim.

Sesko scored in Saturday's win, a header in the 24th minute assisted by David Raum. It marked his 11th goal of the season and his first since Feb. 23. He finished the match with three shots and he also made one clearance and won eight duels in his full 90 minutes of action.