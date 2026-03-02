Benjamin Sesko headshot

Benjamin Sesko News: Scores in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Sesko scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win against Crystal Palace.

Sesko scored once on four shots during Sunday's win, making the most of his chances and finding the back of the net in a huge spot. The striker got off to a slow start in the Premier League, but he seems to be finding his footing more in the back half of the season. United are in flying form and Sesko has plenty of upside leading the line.

Benjamin Sesko
Manchester United
