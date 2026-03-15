Benjamin Sesko News: Scores off the bench

Sesko scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 win against Aston Villa.

Sesko has delivered in key moments all season for Man United, though his score was more of an insurance goal than a rescue job on Sunday. The forward should be in position to score in whatever capacity he takes the pitch against Bournemouth. The mid-table club has given up 46 goals so far this season.