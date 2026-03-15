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Benjamin Sesko News: Scores off the bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Sesko scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 win against Aston Villa.

Sesko has delivered in key moments all season for Man United, though his score was more of an insurance goal than a rescue job on Sunday. The forward should be in position to score in whatever capacity he takes the pitch against Bournemouth. The mid-table club has given up 46 goals so far this season.

Benjamin Sesko
Manchester United
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