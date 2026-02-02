Sesko came on in the 74th minute and nearly put the game away when his header crashed off the post with Manchester United still holding a two goal lead. After Fulham's late double, he delivered the decisive moment by latching onto Bruno Fernandes' pass and rifling a composed finish high into the net in the 94th minute. The timing was ruthless and immediately wiped away the sting of the equalizer. Sesko logged three shots (one on target) and showed he can provide real impact as a supersub after failing to start a single match under new coach Michael Carrick.