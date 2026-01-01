Sesko attempted six shots and managed to put four on target, but was unable to score against Wolves as Manchester United drew against the bottom team in the league. The forward has started three games in a row reaching nine so far for the season but did have a period of four games out with injury. He has still only scored two goals this season, both coming in back to back games in the end of September and start of October. This is the second time this season he has attempted six shots and put four on target, in the other he scored.