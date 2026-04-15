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Benjamin Sesko News: Struggles Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Sesko generated three shots (three on goal) in Monday's 2-1 loss against Leeds United.

Sesko just couldn't find his finishing touch during Monday's loss. He took three shots and put all three of them on goal, but it wasn't enough to make a real difference in the match. Sesko just couldn't beat Karl Darlow, and was left frustrated. The volume and accuracy are nice, but he will need to be more efficient to close the campaign.

Benjamin Sesko
Manchester United
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