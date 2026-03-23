Benjamin Sesko News: Will miss Slovenia games
Sesko will miss international duty with Slovenia as he will remain in Manchester to ensure that he fully recovers from an issue he has been dealing with since weeks, according to the club.
Sesko has been gutting it out for weeks with a minor muscle issue and will skip Slovenia's international duty during this break so he can fully recover and get back to full speed. Reports say he will be fit for the match against Leeds United on April. 13 and that this break will give him the time he needs to reset. That said, if he needs a breather in the coming weeks, his absence should not shake up the starting squad too much since he has started only two of the last nine Premier League matches while still chipping in five goals for the Red Devils.
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