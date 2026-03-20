Benjamin Stambouli Injury: Could return after break

Stamboulli (ribs) is eyeing a return after the international break, according to manager Benoit Tavenot. "Benjamin is in the recovery phase, we hope to find him again after the break."

Stamboulli has been out for around a month and a half with a fractured rib but is nearing a return, with the midfielder upping his training since the injury. However, he will remain out another match and use the break to recover, hoping to be an option again after the international break when facing Nantes on April 5.